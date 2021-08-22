Photos: Inside Wagnalls Memorial Foundation's GATSBY MURDER MYSTERY

Everyone put on their best 1920s attire and raised funds for The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation's Historic Building Fund with an evening of live piano music, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and an exciting interactive theater experience!

The event was held on Saturday, Aug 21st, 2021 at Wagnalls Memorial, 150 E. Columbus, St., Lithopolis, OH 43136.

For more information on upcoming performances, visit: https://wagnallsfoundation.org/wagnalls-community-theater/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer