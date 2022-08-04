Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

New Vision Dance Company hosted the inaugural NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL at the stunning Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany, Ohio on Saturday, July 30, 2022. This event was a collaboration of dance, music, health, and wellness.

The day began with a series of free classes to the community including Vinyasa Flow Yoga, a "Mommy and Me" dance session, Pure Barre Columbus: New Albany, all ages hip-hop and musical theatre dance. These events allowed for engagement within the community in a health focused environment.

Next, the festival hosted the "Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase" featuring over 250 talented dance students from New Albany, Columbus and beyond. This was a fun performance opportunity in a non-competitive environment. The mission of the New Vision Dance Co. is to create, celebrate, and inspire dance by engaging the community through educational programs, quality performances, and the creation of new choreography. This showcase was a wonderful way to give performance opportunities to the studios across Ohio training the next generation of dancers.

The Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase line up included: BalletMet Dance Academy, Broadway Bound Dance Centre, Developpe Dance Company, Dublin Dance Centre & Gymnastics, Inspire Dance and Tumble, K Studio, Lima Dance Academy, New Albany Ballet Company, Pinnell Dance Centre, The ML Dance Academy, 1st Steps on Broadway, The Dance Space, J.A.Z. Dance & More, Dance Elite Performance Academy as well as students from the NVDC Musical Theatre Camp and NVDC Student Guest Artists who were chosen by audition at the Summer workshop.

The premiere event of the Festival was the "New Albany Dance Festival Concert", which featured dance companies from all over Central Ohio and the Midwest. Contemporary, jazz, modern, fusion, lyrical, and other styles of movement were performed with the audience in this breathtaking outdoor venue.

The New Albany Dance Festival Concert lineup included: Camryn Nease, Columbus Contemporary Dance Company, Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance Company, Cultivate Dance Project, Kenny Brown Dance Experience, New Vision Dance Company, Nomel Inspirational Dance Theater, Perennial Movement Group, Tru Kingdom Mega Crew, as well as Dancing Wheels Company from Cleveland and Starr Foster Dance from Richmond, VA. New Vision Dance Company is under the Artistic Direction of Melissa Gould.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer