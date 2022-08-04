Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Check out the first look below!

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

New Vision Dance Company hosted the inaugural NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL at the stunning Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany, Ohio on Saturday, July 30, 2022. This event was a collaboration of dance, music, health, and wellness.

The day began with a series of free classes to the community including Vinyasa Flow Yoga, a "Mommy and Me" dance session, Pure Barre Columbus: New Albany, all ages hip-hop and musical theatre dance. These events allowed for engagement within the community in a health focused environment.

Next, the festival hosted the "Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase" featuring over 250 talented dance students from New Albany, Columbus and beyond. This was a fun performance opportunity in a non-competitive environment. The mission of the New Vision Dance Co. is to create, celebrate, and inspire dance by engaging the community through educational programs, quality performances, and the creation of new choreography. This showcase was a wonderful way to give performance opportunities to the studios across Ohio training the next generation of dancers.

The Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase line up included: BalletMet Dance Academy, Broadway Bound Dance Centre, Developpe Dance Company, Dublin Dance Centre & Gymnastics, Inspire Dance and Tumble, K Studio, Lima Dance Academy, New Albany Ballet Company, Pinnell Dance Centre, The ML Dance Academy, 1st Steps on Broadway, The Dance Space, J.A.Z. Dance & More, Dance Elite Performance Academy as well as students from the NVDC Musical Theatre Camp and NVDC Student Guest Artists who were chosen by audition at the Summer workshop.

The premiere event of the Festival was the "New Albany Dance Festival Concert", which featured dance companies from all over Central Ohio and the Midwest. Contemporary, jazz, modern, fusion, lyrical, and other styles of movement were performed with the audience in this breathtaking outdoor venue.

The New Albany Dance Festival Concert lineup included: Camryn Nease, Columbus Contemporary Dance Company, Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance Company, Cultivate Dance Project, Kenny Brown Dance Experience, New Vision Dance Company, Nomel Inspirational Dance Theater, Perennial Movement Group, Tru Kingdom Mega Crew, as well as Dancing Wheels Company from Cleveland and Starr Foster Dance from Richmond, VA. New Vision Dance Company is under the Artistic Direction of Melissa Gould.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's 1st ANNUAL NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL





From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at Westerville Parks & Recreation Civic Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
July 28, 2022

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'My Favorite Things,' 'Do Re Mi,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Directed by Michael Ruehrmund and Katey Munger, featuring the Westerville Symphony. Performances run July 28 - 30, 2022 at Alum Creek Park North Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43082. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.westerville.org/tickets
Photos: Inside Short North Stage's ROCK OF AGES OPENING NIGHT GALA
July 27, 2022

Short North Stage opens its 2022-23 Season with the epic rock musical ROCK OF AGES. It’s the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing and longs for small-town girl Sherrie who is new to Hollywood with stars in her eyes. However, the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip – and themselves – before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Whitesnake and more hold the answer. Come join the party this summer! We know you wanna rock!
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's RENT
July 24, 2022

It's Show Week for Jonathan Larson's 'RENT' at OHIO University Lancaster.
Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!
July 23, 2022

This summer, New Albany High School Theatre Department is producing the musical comedy Something Rotten!, a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth century Shakespeare and twenty-first century Broadway about two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' CABARET
July 23, 2022

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Check out photos from the production!