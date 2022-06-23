Photos: Inside New Albany Middle School's PERFORMANCE AT THE COLUMBUS ARTS FEST

New Albany Middle School was selected to perform as the only Middle School on the ABC6 Bicentennial Park Stage at the 2022 Columbus Arts Festival. This was a wonderful opportunity for these 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to share their passion for musical theatre with their community! The NAMS Theatre Department performed selections from their recent productions of "Xanadu Jr.", "Mary Poppins Jr." and finished off with the number "We don't talk about Bruno" from the smash hit "Encanto".

Director: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper. Performers: Aline Bhat, Anna Fishbaugh, Annie Trybus, Ava Baker, Ava Feisel, Brie Funk, Cali Russell, CJ Gaines, Drew Wintersteller, Ella Davis, Eva Vian, Eve Limpach, Evie Nacht, Gabby Lewis, Ghost Thomas, Gia Ellenberg, Hope Rooney, Ian Kopf, Kayla Haynes, Kendall Beus, Lee Brechter, Lila Griveas, Lilly Steel, Maggie Hill, Maria Thiel, Myles Patton, Neil Teri, Noelle Griffith, Olivia Fuller, Olivia Horne, Olivia Smith, Parker Cohn, Regan James, Riley Malone, Riley Snead, Riley Walsh and Sahil Shah. Crew : Carter Purcell, Ella Proudfoot.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer