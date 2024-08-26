Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium's BEYOND LABELS: An ARTful Celebration of Abilities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On August 24, 2024, Nick Doyle of The Improvaneer Method and MVAC Production Manager Ian Ernsberger hosted BEYOND LABELS: An ARTful Celebration of Abilities, an event dedicated to honoring the talents and achievements of individuals with developmental disabilities and the invaluable contributions of Direct Support Professionals.

Featuring The Improvaneers: The Improvaneers are the world’s first all Down Syndrome improvisation troupe, and Zayne Harshaw with Blue Spectrum. Zayne was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, this determined young man taught himself to play the acoustic, electric and bass guitars at the age of 14. But it was his introduction to the blues sound that provided the musical construct from which he developed his own style.

The Veterans Hall art showcase featuring Creative Foundations and other homes, a photobooth, info tables from Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the MVNU IGNITE Program, music by RockAbility Folkability and Rockability Dueling Pianos provided some preshow entertainment from the stage. RockAbility is a performance-based musical project which integrates musicians with disabilities with local mentor musicians.

Such a BIG thank you to our Beyond Labels sponsors! Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Park National Bank, Mt Vernon Ohio, Knox County Foundation, and Knox Community Hospital - we couldn't do it without you. Thank you for your support!

Next up for Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is Park After Dark Halloween Bash with Coop’s Nightmare. Embodying the theatricality and raw energy that define Alice Cooper's legacy, Coop’s Nightmare delivers an immersive and unforgettable concert experience, ensuring that the spirit of the original "Godfather of Shock Rock" lives on through their captivating performances. Kicking off the night will be Back & Forth – The Foo Fighters Tribute at 7pm, with Coop’s taking the stage at 8pm. Costumes encouraged! For more information, visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments