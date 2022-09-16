Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium present Clint Black In concert

Clint Black has sold over 20 million records and produced 22 #1 hit singles. Earning more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a Grammy, as well as numerous CMA, ACM, and American Music Awards, Clint Black is one of the most successful singers/songwriters of the modern era.

On Thursday September 15, 2022, Mount Vernon Arts Consortium (MVAC) presented Clint Black In Concert. A collection of material that will certainly stand the test of time, Out of Sane, is one of the most personally gratifying albums Black has ever recorded. "I believe it's one of my best albums ever and I think my fans will love it," says Black.

Upcoming shows include Shrek Jr. the Musical presented by MTVarts September 23-25.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer