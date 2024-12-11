Photos: Inside Dublin Presbyterian Church’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN BETHLEHEM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 7th the Dublin Presbyterian Church presented “A Christmas Carol in Bethlehem” as part of the 24-25 Concert Series. This series is dedicated to the memory of Myrtle Estep. Myrtle had a deep love for music, a passion for children, a strong faith, and spread joy wherever she went. We hope these concerts touch your heart and spread joy just as Myrtle did in the many lives she touched.

Upcoming shows include: January 21st @ 4pm - This is My Story, This is My Song, February 22 @ 7pm - Temple Tango & the Mischievous Live of Young Jesus, April 6th @ 4pm - Seven Last Words, and May 4th @ 4pm - Columbus Children’s Choir.

Performances are at the Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Drive, Dublin, Ohio. For more information about the Church, please visit https://www.dublinpresbyterian.org.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

