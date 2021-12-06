Photos: Inside Dublin Jerome High School Theatre's THE LION KING, JR

The Lion King, Jr. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.

Directed by Zack Pytel, the performances were December 2nd thru the 4th, 2021.

Please visit their website https://tinyurl.com/3hxne8zv for information about upcoming productions including The Addams Family!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer