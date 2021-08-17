Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Virginia West's WEST FAMILY STORY

Move over Andrew Lloyd Webber… the West Family is here!

Aug. 17, 2021  

District West transforms to NYC and you'll go on a journey of how the West Family became as Virginia West presents "A WEST FAMILY STORY!" a celebration of Broadway! Guest performers will come on different nights. This night included Amber Knicole of Mojoflo. Come sing along to your favorite show tunes with this incredibly talented and fabulous cast!

Performances run August 13th thru the 27th, 2021 at District West, 145 North 5th St., Columbus, OH. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.Districtwest614.eventbrite.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author Jerri Shafer