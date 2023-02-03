Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Don't miss this hilarious and touching comedy about friendship through the good times and the bad. Join us at Truvy's beauty salon, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done.

By Robert Harling, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, performed by Bruce Jacklin & Company, the Cast includes: Courtney Decosky, Megan Bell, Kelly Lauth, Sage Szucs, CateBlair-Wilhelm, Jackie Bates

Performances are Feb.3 - Mar. 4 , 2023, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer