Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in all new photos! Catch Me If You Can is centred around the disappearance of newlywed, Elizabeth Corban whilst on her honeymoon with her husband Daniel. The play begins with Daniel pleading with the local neighborhood cop, Inspector Levine, for information on his missing wife, clearly desperate for news or leads as to her whereabouts.

When Elizabeth suddenly strolls back into the cabin and her husband’s life, all is not what it seems when Daniel accuses her of being an imposter. This sets off a series of mysterious events and as the story unravels, you’re gripped on the intrigue of whether it will lead to a murderous conclusion.

By Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert Director - Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Cast Featuring: Steve Herbst, Megan Evans, Bruce Jacklin, Steve Jefferson, Mason Mickley, Nate Hoam, Mary Harris.

Performances are Oct, 25 - Nov. 23, 2024, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments