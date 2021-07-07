Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' VINCENT

The paintings of Vincent Van Gogh come to life in this inspiring story of a brother's unflagging devotion and financial support. Distilled from more than 500 letters exchanged between Vincent Van Gogh and his brother, Theo. Nimoy's play honors the legacy of one of the most celebrated artists of the 19th century. Theo defends, justifies, and vindicates his brother's life and work in this inspiring story of a sibling's unfailing support and empathy.

Written by Leonard Nimoy and Directed by Michael Herring, and Theo/Vincent is performed by Stefan Langer.

In-person audiences for all shows, live-streamed July 8th. Performances run July 8th through the 25th, 2021 at Red Herring, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer