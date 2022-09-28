Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's An Evening with Lauren Wilkens: Motherload and Skinny

Motherload: When Mick and Amy visit their elderly mother, Judy, her unexpected announcement and imminent future plans threaten to change their family dynamic. Without warning, the underbelly of their unresolved issues and family dysfunctionare brought to the forefront and require immediate attention. Motherload is a lookinside what really happened to a family under the veneer of perfection, happiness, and suburban affluence.

Directed by Alyssa Ryan, Motherload Cast: Amy: Anita McFarren, Judy: Josie Merkle, Mick: Charlie Rowe

Skinny: When Kate is ready to make some life changes, she's met with the stumbling block of her weight. Whether it be her doctor or her friend, Monica, perceptions of health and how women should look remain prevalent, even in the age of body positivity. Skinny follows two young women in their late twenties, as they explore their relationship with body image and the active role it plays in their lives, especially as it pertains to each other.

Directed by Bethany L. Schoeff, Skinny Cast: Kate: Colleen Creghan, Rodger: Jeff White, Monica: Rae Williams, Sales Girl: Kaley Redfield, Dr. Greene: Mark Schuliger

Original Productions Theatre presents An Evening with Lauren Wilkens: Motherload and Skinny will be staged Sept 29 - Oct 2, 2022 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199755®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.optheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer