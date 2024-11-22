News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition!

A Chorus Line - Teen Edition will run from Nov. 21- 23, 2024

By: Nov. 22, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A Chorus Line: Teen Edition is a full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences. It is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the show was instantly recognized as a classic.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition!
Howie Mandel Will Perform at the McCoy Center
Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR
Tune In for the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 5; Airing at 7pm

Performances are Nov. 21, 22 & 23 at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054,  Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/8087/8088

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition! Image




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos