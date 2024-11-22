Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s A CHORUS LINE - Teen Edition!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Chorus Line: Teen Edition is a full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences. It is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the show was instantly recognized as a classic.

Performances are Nov. 21, 22 & 23 at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/8087/8088

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

