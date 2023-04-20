Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

The Drowsy Chaperone, A Musical Within A Comedy

Apr. 20, 2023  

A parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s, the story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors.

By David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Director - Kathy Hyland, Cast; Scott Clay - Man in Chair, Aara Wise - Mrs. Tottendale, James O Johnson Jr. - Underling, Kasey Meininger - Chaperone, Florence Piotrkowski - Janet Van de Graaff, Vaughan Radde - Robert Martin, Tucker Barton - George, Randy Benge - Mr. Feldzieg , Carley Hamilton - Kitty, Glen Garcia - Aldolpho, Joyce Patrone - Gangster 1, Veronica Ridenour - Gangster 2, Jessica Alkire - Trix & Ensemble, Jim Perine - Superintendent, Kaitlyn Garrett - Ensemble

Performances run Apr. 21 - May 7, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70962

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

