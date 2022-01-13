Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's DEARLY DEPARTED

In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father's funeral, the Turpins' other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.

Directed by Aynn Titchenal, the cast includes: Bud, Clyde & Norval - Mark Miller, Raynelle - Carol Hayward, Ray-Bud - Sam Clements, Lucille - Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Royce - Brian Smeltzer, Marguerite - Karla Richardson, Junior - Mark Tomsic, Suzanne - Ashley Collins, Reverend - Michael Schaefer, Juanita & Veda - Beth Herring Connell, and Nadine & Delightful - Rebecca McCarty.

Performances run January 15th thru the 30th, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Photo Credit: Chaylene Hardy