Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Disaster! will run from April 28 - May 6, 2023

Apr. 26, 2023  

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

Book by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, Director Corey Notman, Music Director Jonathan Bonavita, Cast: Geoff Smith as Chad, Jeref Shaffer as Scott, Asher Pollock as Ted, Katie Haught as Marianne, Caleb Baker as Tony, Aleksa Kaups as Jackie, Oliver Jap as Ben/Lisa, Kim Orr as Sister Mary Downy, Wendy Cave as Shirley, Phil Wells as Maury, Brooklyn Grace as Levora Verona, Francesca Mitchell as Traci, Juleah Buttermore as Wealthy Woman, Gretchen May as Ensemble, Michael Newsome as Ensemble, Noelle Lansford as Ensemble, Tiarra Dapo as Ensemble, Nicholas Lindsey as Ensemble, Josiah Lansford as Ensemble,

Performances run April 28 - May 6, 2023 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125.. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

