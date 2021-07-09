Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's SOMETHING ROTTEN

As the pandemic recedes, we are all very excited to be returning to some kind of normalcy in our lives, including attending live theatre. What better way to do just that than by attending Hilliard Arts Council's central Ohio premier of the Broadway smash hit Something Rotten, nominated for 10 Tony awards.

Set in the Renaissance, this toe tapping, hilariously clever musical-comedy tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two struggling playwrights trying to compete with rock star of the times, William Shakespeare for the hearts and minds of theatre-goers. After all, the play's the thing! Consulting with a local soothsayer, the Nick Bottom learns that the future of theater will be something called a musical, and sets out to produce the very first one. Hijinks and hilarity ensue.

Directed by Robin Brenneman, the cast includes Nick Bottom - Jordan Masterson, Nigel Bottom - Matthew Phillips, Shakespeare - Zack Pytel, Bea - Marrett Laney, Portia - Alexa Clint, Nostradamus - Chris Johnson, Brother Jeremiah - Kurt Zielenbach, Lord Clapham - Mike Wintering, Shylock - Andrew Conway, Minstrel - Craig Lohman, Peter Quince - J'Von Jones, Tom Snout - Sam Thorpe, Robin - Tyler Edwards, Snug - Gavin Hubbard, Bard Boys - Steve Brannon, Nicolas Brunet, Gavin Hubbard, Craig Lohman, Dance Corp - Jess Alkire, Rachel Arpin, Lindsey Capritta, Cynthia Chriss-Knochel, Madeline Frambes, Lauren Grondin, Taryn Hammond, Randi Honkonen, Macey Heslet, Taryn Huffman, Cindy Jacober, Izzy Koehler, Laura Lambert, Barb Lubberger, Holly McFarland, Christine Monfort, Sarah Poff, Peggy Rennick, Tina Schreck, Ashley Schuliger, Angie Sells, Isabelle Tonetti, Chorus - Tim Conway, Greg Elchert, Tobi Gerber, Jeff Hall, Caroline Harkness, Bruce Huffman, Tom LaStrange, DeDe Malcolm, Donna Olenhouse, Jen Petry, Ava Shy, Sandie Southern, Ila Jean Stamper, Amelia Van Arsdale, and DJ Williams.

Performances run July 9th thru the 11th, 2021 at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. For tickets and more information visit: http://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/. Streaming access for July 10 thru the 18th can be purchased at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55046

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer