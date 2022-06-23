Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Co's BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Celebrate PRIDE 2022 with Evolution Theatre - Central Ohio's L G B T Q Q I A Theatre Company as they present the area premiere of Birds of a Feather by Marc Acito. On the surface, it's about two male penguins who partnered, adopted an egg, hatched and raised a chick together. But in reality, it's about so much more! It's about parenting (regardless of your sex), it's about family (regardless of the make up) and it's about homophobia, and discrimination but mostly it's about love. Love of your partner and the child you raised together. Then why was the book the play is based on one of the most banned books in the country?

Written by Marc Acito. Directed by Jarrod Turnbull, the Cast includes: Lori Cannon, Todd Taylor, Tony White and Dayton Edward Willison.

Performances run June 23 thru July 2, 2022 at Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35855/production/1084268

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer