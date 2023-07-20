Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's ONE SHOW TWO PLAYS

The World Premiere of two plays by local playwrights, One Show Two Plays

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Spice up your summer with the world’s most forbidden topics - Politics and Religion as Evolution Theatre Company presents One Show Two Plays.

"THE $5000 Challenge" by Douglas Whaley, directed by David Allen Vargo, features Dave Morgan, Tom Holliday, Bill Hafner, Scott Raymond Clay, and Lorri Latek.  A preacher and a professor confront one another in a standoff for and against conversion therapy, which promotes the idea that gays can be made heterosexual by will and prayer. A $5000 Challenge is taken, and in the balance, if a successful conversion can be proven. Enter Charles Stone with the claim that it has been done.

"The Body Politic" by Cory Skurdal, directed by Pamela Hill, features Leslie Robinson, Vicky Welsh Bragg, and Su Von Touch.  The sudden demise of a conservative politician, under incriminating circumstances, threatens to upend the conservative agenda and wreak havoc on the party line. Three senior staffers meet to confront the dilemma. Scandal, hypocrisy, spin. Just another day in the life of the body politic.

Performances run July 20 - 29, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio  43017.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

