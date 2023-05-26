Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's MCQUEEN

A girl has watched Alexander McQueen’s Mayfair house. Tonight, she climbs down from her watching tree and breaks into his house to steal a dress, to become someone special. He catches her, but instead of calling the police, they embark together on a journey through London and into his heart. A journey into the visionary imagination and dream world of Alexander McQueen, fashion’s greatest contemporary artist.

Written by James Phillips, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast includes Ben Tracy, Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, Emma Winder, Sydney Campbell, Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Nicolas Brunet, Emma Schachter, Nat Harper.

Performances run May 25 - June 3, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer