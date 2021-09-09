Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's A CRANE TAKES FLIGHT

Based on the life, works and writings of Ohio native and poet Hart Crane, this unique time-traveling dramatization of his life gives insight into his genius and the demons that were his ultimate destruction. Born in 1899 in Garrettsville, Ohio, Hart Crane is considered a pivotal figure in American literature, a Romantic in the age of High Modernism, who sought nothing less than the fullest expression of the American experience.

Written by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, featuring Dayton Edward Willison as Hart Crane.

Performances run Sept. 8th thru the 11th, 2021 at Ohio History Center I-71 & 17th Avenue (Exit 111), Columbus, OH 43211. For more information about streaming options or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Tickets for all performances may be purchase at the Box Office. Face masks and proof of vaccination is required.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer