Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane runs from Dec. 6 - 22, 2024

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Set in the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, Ireland, The Beauty Queen of Leenane tells the darkly comic tale of Maureen Folan, a plain and lonely woman in her early forties, and Mag, her manipulative aging mother, whose interference in Maureen's first and possibly final chance of a loving relationship sets in motion a train of events that leads inexorably towards the play's terrifying dénouement.

Written by Martin McDonagh, Directed by Sarah Merkey, Produced by Debra Miller, Stage Manager - Wendy Brinker,  Cast: Patrick Goldman (Ray Dooley), Kathy Hyland (Mag Folan), Casey Merkey (Pato Dooley), & Sonda Staley (Maureen Folan)

Performances run Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, 8, 14, & 15, 2025 at 8:0pm  Feb. 9 & 16, 2025 at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio,  43021.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:  http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

