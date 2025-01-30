Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Set in the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, Ireland, The Beauty Queen of Leenane tells the darkly comic tale of Maureen Folan, a plain and lonely woman in her early forties, and Mag, her manipulative aging mother, whose interference in Maureen's first and possibly final chance of a loving relationship sets in motion a train of events that leads inexorably towards the play's terrifying dénouement.

Written by Martin McDonagh, Directed by Sarah Merkey, Produced by Debra Miller, Stage Manager - Wendy Brinker, Cast: Patrick Goldman (Ray Dooley), Kathy Hyland (Mag Folan), Casey Merkey (Pato Dooley), & Sonda Staley (Maureen Folan)

Performances run Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, 8, 14, & 15, 2025 at 8:0pm Feb. 9 & 16, 2025 at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

