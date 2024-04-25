Photos: First look at A World Premiere, Cory Skurdal's THE NEW SEATTLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This original play, a world premiere, by Columbus playwright, Cory Skurdal, tells the story of an elderly woman who is looking back on her life as she prepares to leave the home she has lived in, not always happily, for most of her life. She recalls her often challenging relationships with her parents, her sister, her former husband, her son, and her daughter. In examining her memories, she achieves a welcome degree of acceptance and peace. The New Seattle is a lightly fictionalized exploration of the playwright’s family history and of his mother’s life and experiences. The playwright, through the creation of this piece, has, like his main character, also achieved a welcome degree of acceptance and peace.

By Cory Skurdal, Directed by Pamela Hill and performed by Catherine Cryan, Jacob Erney, Kelsey Hopkins, and Mikayla Myers,

Performances run 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28, at Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/the-new-seattle/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer