Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council’s CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The classic holiday tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come whose visits transform him into a kinder, gentler man. The performance is a family friendly environment featuring a multi-generational cast. Check out the first look below!

The stage performance of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol is an annual holiday tradition for the Hilliard Arts Council! Your tickets and donations not only support our organization, but the Hilliard Food Pantry and Hilliard Firefighter's holiday toy drive! We'll also have concessions and gift certificates for sale. Don't be a Scrooge!

Adapted for the Stage by Walter Hackett, Based on the story by Charles Dickens. Director - D.J. Williams. Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Cast: Ebenezer Scrooge - Tracy Tupman, Bob Cratchit - Alex Lefeld, Fred (Scrooge's Nephew) - Freddie Schindler, Social Worker #1 - Rachel Nelli, Social Worker # 2 - Laura Smith, Marley's Ghost - Dayton Duvall, Spirit of Christmas Past - Tobi Gerber, Ebenezer Scrooge as a Boy - Josh Ringger, Fan - Jocelyn Rivers, Teenage Ebenezer Scrooge - Josh DeRee, Belle - Amelia Francoeur, Mr. Fezziwig - Pol Clark, Mrs. Fezziwig - Kate Shannon, Spirit of Christmas Present - Clifford Scholey, Mrs. Cratchit - Angela Casa Clark, Cratchit Children - Parker Vana, Alice Tweety, Quinn Essex and Kaden Shafer, Martha - Caetlyn Musselman, Tiny Tim - Jack Lefeld, Peg - Alyssa Ketchem, Friend 1 - Keith Stewart, Friend 2 - Carrie Varney, Spirit of Christmas Future - Taylor Stewart, Schmitty - Jackie Mack, Smythe - Coral Jones, Turkey Boy - Jackson Tolman, Town Crier - Addelynn Tucker, Kid 1 and Kid 2 Woody Schreck and Charlie Sharp, Ignorance and Want - Domenic DeTomaso and Carmella Piunno, Kids Chorus - Isla Ball, Genna Bugg, JT Buzzard, Eleanora Comer, Isabella DeTomaso, Domenic DeTomaso, Lorelei Evans, Andie Florimonte, Marylynn Fyffe, Waylan Fyffe, Ceci Hughes, Will Lytle, Madeline Mack, Stevie McKee, Gracie McManus, Eren Miller, Avery Oaks, Connor Pentz, Carmella Piunno, Greta Sanyk, Stoney Schreck, Woody Schreck, Kaylee Skidmore, Scarlett Smith, Lily Toomey, Addelynn Tucker, Shawni Weibel, Charlie Sharp, Josh Ringger, Jocelyn Rivers, Amelia Francoeur, Parker Vana, Alice Tweety, Quinn Essex, Kaden Shafer, Caetlyn Musselman, Taylor Stewart, Jackson Tolman

Performances run Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:00pm, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00pm, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:00pm, and 7:00pm, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments