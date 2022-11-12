Photos: First Look at Capital University Theatres' SHE KILLS MONSTERS
She Kills Monsters will run from November 10 - 13, 2022.
After her sister Tilly's death, Agnes discovers that Tilly was a well-known D&D player. Agnes recruits a "dungeon master" named Chuck to help her understand and grieve the loss of Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance. Moving between the "real" world and the "imaginary" world of Tilly's creation, Agnes discovers truths about her sister and herself.
Check out the first look below!
By Qui Nguyen, Directed by Dan Heaton, Cast: Jesse Adair (Chuck, Kobold) Cheyenne Allen (Vera, the Beholder) Jack Blosser (Narrator, Monster) Madison Breyley (Farrah, Bugbear, Succubus Cheerleader) Michelle Costell (Agnes) Christina Everett (Lilith/Lily) Maddie Fleckenstein (Narrator, Monster, Succubus Cheerleader) Meg Garcia (Narrator, Monster) Sofie Gatling (Succubus Cheerleader, Bugbear) Mary Kate Gebhart (Tilly) Jess Guy (Troubled teen, Kobold, Bugbear) Sarah Howe (Evil Gabbi, Monster) B Karl (Miles/Doppleganger, Gelatinous Cube) Kailey Kuhnheim (Succubus Cheerleader, Bugbear) Garrett Lamb (Steve, Monster) Leah Nethers (Evil Tina, Bugbear) Clay Reher (Orcus/Ronnie) Caroline Ramey (Succubus Cheerleader, Kobold) Vianey Rodriguez (Succubus Cheerleader) Caitlin Weigel (Kaliope/Kelly)
Performances run Nov. 10 - 13, 2022 at Cabaret Theater, Harry C Moores Student Union, Lower-level, 745 Pleasant Ridge Ave, Ohio 43209.. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209091®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fevents%2F655959355941791%2F%3Fref%3Dnewsfeed?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
November 12, 2022
