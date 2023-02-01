Photos: First Look At Imagine Productions' 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern American musical can be.

Music and Lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver, Based on Photographs by Matthew Murphy, Directed by Corey Ragan, Music Director Katie Ann Bonavita, Cast: Wendy Cave, Sarina Hyland, Caroline Thompson, Nicholas McInturff, David Dennis

Performances run Feb. 3 - 12, 2023 at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222385Â®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imaginecolumbus.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer