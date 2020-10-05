Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET

After months of anticipation, New Vision Dance Company was so excited to produce and host a Cabaret !

After months of anticipation with the global pandemic causing the cancellation of their spring show and the hault of performers all around the country to do what they love in a public setting, New Vision Dance Company was so excited to produce and host a Cabaret featuring dance pieces performed by company members as well as vocal performances by guest artists to provide fellow community members with a safe space to perform after such a long break. The event required masks to be worn by both performers and audience members, was socially distanced and held outdoors in a space generously provided by Phil LaSusa in Westerville.

Company member performers include Dominic Catrone, Lexi Daniels, Jack Dodson, Kirsten Frison, Anna Gavrilova, Joe Gould, Jonathan Hill, Daniel Kiley, Betsy Oellermann, Annie Ratanapan and Charlotte Rutherford. Student Guest Artists include Will Boyer, Jaisel Cherry, Ainsley Freedman, Jorie Freedman, Lexi Kepling, Gabby Lewis, Logan Melick, Arnav Nawani, Joseph Quigley, Lorelei Roeger, Olivia Sloan, Annie Trybus, Tyler Tucker and Kristen West. Adult Guest Artists include LaRon Hudson, Mackenzie Leland, Shauna Marie Davis, Anita McFarren, Patrick Schaefer and Avery Valenta.

Performances were September 26, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio. For more information about New Vision or how to donate, visit: http://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

