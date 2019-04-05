Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's WINNIE THE POOH

Apr. 5, 2019  

Adapted by Kristin Sergel from the beloved books of A. A Milne, we present Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin's fat little "bear of very little brain" who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat "a little something." However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by such friends as the dismal Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit, with his countless relations. Pooh's intentions are always the best, but his passion for honey and condensed milk keeps getting him into trouble.

Performances April 5th thru April 14th at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026. For performance times and more information visit: http://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/winnie-the-pooh-cast/.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

