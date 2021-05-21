Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Live and Streaming performances!

May. 21, 2021  

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is a play written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. It parodies the plays of William Shakespeare with all of them being performed in comically shortened or merged form by only three actors.

Directed by Robin Brenneman, the cast includes: Amy Lang, Jordan Masterson and Michael Ruehrmund.

Performances are live Stream May 21st and 22nd or in person May 21 thru the 23rd at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026.
For In person tickets: https://bit.ly/HACshakespeareInPerson
Live stream tickets: https://bit.ly/HACshakespeareLiveStream

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author Jerri Shafer