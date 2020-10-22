Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' SENSE & SENSIBILITY

Sense & Sensibility will run from October 23rd thru November 8th

Kate Hamill's playful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Directed & Produced by Heather Schultz, Stage Manager Wendy Brinker. The cast includes: Hope Bailey, Damon Barnett, Randy Benge, Francesca DiFrancesco, AvaMarie Hedrick, Brian Henry, Lynne Rouzer Hull, Mackenzie Joseph, Jeff Kemeter, Grace Koegler, Chris Metzger, Joci Scott, & Natalie Tangeman.

Presented "Drive-In" style, the play will be projected live onto a screen outside the playhouse while the actors perform inside. Drive-in audio will be broadcast over FM radio. Please note the special 8:30 p.m. start for all shows. A limited number of seats will be available inside the playhouse. Masks must be worn inside the playhouse, and seating will be assigned to ensure social distancing between parties.

Performances run from October 23rd thru November 8th, 2020 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

