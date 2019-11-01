Photo Coverage: First look at Ad Hoc Theatre Company Presents CHAMBER MUSIC

Eight women - one room. You may recognize the names but not the faces. How do we know we are who we are? Are these women historical or hysterical?

Eight famous women from different time periods meet as representatives of the women's ward of an asylum in 1938. Besides their usual meeting concerns, their new focus is on ways they can show their strength over the men's ward. This dark comedy in one act showcases these strong and diverse women trapped in an absurd situation.

Chamber Music - a one act play by Arthur Kopit. Directed by Jeb Bigelow. Featuring: Kim Garrison Hopcraft as Woman Who Plays Records, Susan Wismar as Woman in Safari Outfit, Jennifer Feather Youngblood as Woman With Notebook, Nikki Davis as Girl in Gossamer Dress, Acacia Duncan as Woman in Aviatrix's Outfit, Kate Jones as Woman in Queenly Spanish Garb, Dakota Thorn as Woman in Armor, Carolyn Demanelis as Woman With Gavel, Mark Mann as Man in White, Tom Murdock as His Assistant.

Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Chamber Music performs November 1st thru November 9th, 2019, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd St. Columbus, OH 43215.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.madlab.net/tickets.html

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





