Photo Coverage: First Look at Worthington Community Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  

Next to Normal is an American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The story focuses on a mother who struggles with bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. Next to Normal addresses grief, depression, suicide, drug abuse, ethics in modern psychiatry, and the underbelly of suburban life.

After Dark is a new WCT program that digs into heavier (and often darker) subject matter and pushes audiences to think about and, ideally, discuss, the associated themes. Where appropriate, the goal is to also provide education around these topics.

Music by Tom Kitt, Book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Director: Shane Davis, Music Director: Jonathan Collura, Assistant Director: Layne Bair, and Stage Manager: Jennifer Burton. The cast includes: Diana: Rachel Hertenstein, Dan: Brent Fabian, Natalie: Chloe Simon, Gabe: Andrew Johnston, Dr. Fine/Madden: Brandon Newbright, and Henry: Nicholas McInturff.

Performances are November 14th thru the 17th at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215. For more information, visit the Worthington Community Theatre facebook page. Purchase tickets http://madlab.net

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

