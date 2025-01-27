MAMMA MIA, THE PRINCESS & THE FROG & More Will Screen at The Avalon Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The shortest month of the year is packed with fun this year at The Avalon Theatre, with a great lineup of exciting events. The schedule includes events celebrating Groundhog Day, Valentine's Day, Black History Month, and more!

The excitement starts on day one with the cinematic comedy classic "GROUNDHOG DAY" starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Relive Groundhog Day over and over again as a cynical TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day celebration. Groundhog Day plays on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 pm. Tickets for this hilarious film are only $8.

Next up is a magical experience for the whole family "THE MAGIC NATE SHOW." Join magician "Magic" Nate LeGros on Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 pm to be amazed by his mind-bending magical skills. Performing a mixture of classic and modern magic, adding in his experience from street and stage performing, Magic Nate creates a unique, family-friendly, experience for every show. After the show, stick around for a magic workshop. Magic Nate will teach kids how to craft and perform a magic trick of their own. Erica Carlson will also be twisting custom balloon creations for those in attendance. Tickets are $15.00 [Adults] & $8.00 [Children 13 & under].

Following Magic Nate are a slew of events celebrating love in honor of February's most popular holiday, Valentine's Day! There's something for everyone starting with a screening of everyone's favorite "Galentine's Day" film, "THE FIRST WIVES CLUB" on Saturday, February 08 at 7pm, $8. Then comes our special Valentine's Day Celebration on Friday, Feb 14 with a Valentine screening of "MAMMA MIA" [The Movie] at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and they include a glass of Champagne and Chocolates for all attendees. There is also a special discount for Avalon Members.

Valentine's Day Weekend doesn't end there, join THE GROOVE BROTHERS BAND on Saturday, Feb 15 at 7pm for a one-of-a-kind concert experience, available only at The Avalon Theatre! Tickets are $15 for Adults and $8 for Children, 13 and under.

Events continue through the end of February with Classic Cartoons showing at Noon on Monday, Feb. 17 for only $2 and the classic film "THE STING" starring Robert Redford on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7pm. There will also be a screening of Disney's' "THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG" on Saturday, Feb 22 at 7pm, and Gregory Peck in "TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD" at 7pm on Friday, Feb. 28, as The Avalon Theatre celebrates Black History Month. Tickets to all regular movie events are $8 per person.

The fun continues at The Avalon Theatre all spring, so don't miss out on the fun. For a full list of events and to buy tickets, please visit theavalontheatre.org/events. As always, delicious concessions will be available for purchase at all events featuring local, organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, treats from The Scott's Miracle-Gro Foundation Marquee Club, and drinks from our bar (non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages).

