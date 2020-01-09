CAPA Announces New Film Festival Coming in 2020

CAPA, in partnership with the Drexel Theatre and Gateway Film Center and additional support from community partner Film Columbus, will launch a new, annual film festival in 2020 called Cinema Columbus. Celebrating new and diverse cinematic works from around the world, the inaugural Cinema Columbus 2020 will be held May 7-17, and offer screenings at the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, and select CAPA venues. An exciting lineup of special events will be held throughout the festival, including red-carpet events, filmmaker talks, educational opportunities, and more.

"We are proud to be a part of bolstering the local film industry and serving as a platform for filmmakers to launch their careers or premiere new works," stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "Cinema Columbus is a fantastic, collaborative opportunity for the city's many film industry resources to come together and showcase Columbus as an international destination for the best up-and-coming films and filmmakers."

Cinema Columbus 2020 is now accepting entries in the following categories:

Narrative Feature - A narrative, animated, or experimental film 41 minutes or more in length.

Documentary Feature - A documentary film 41 minutes or more in length.

Narrative Short - A narrative, animated, or experimental film 40 minutes or less in length.

Documentary Short - A documentary film 40 minutes or less in length.

Filmmakers can enter their films and pay the entry fee through https://filmfreeway.com/CinemaColumbus. Entry fees are as follows:

Early submission: Now - January 24 - $35

Regular submission: January 25 - February 22 - $45

Late submission: February 23 - March 22 - $55

Films with 50% or more footage shot in Ohio are eligible to apply for a local waiver of the entry fee. Requests for a local waiver can be emailed to cinemacolumbusentries@gmail.com and must be received on or before January 24, 2020. Entrants will be notified of waiver approval or denial on or before February 1, 2020. Films that are approved for a local waiver must also submit an entry through https://filmfreeway.com/CinemaColumbus.



Submissions will be judged by a local panel of film experts, and films selected to participate in Cinema Columbus 2020 will be notified on or before March 30, 2020.

Selected films, a full schedule of events, and details on how to purchase tickets will be announced in April 2020. Additional venues may be added.

For a complete list of rules and submission requirements, visit www.CinemaColumbus.com.





