Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jen Justice - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Martin Cespedes - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre, Jailyn Sherell Harris - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jacklyn Kruyne - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Michelle Souza - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater, Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Gwen Stembridge - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Joe Turner - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Trinidad Snyder - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West, Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Fred Gloor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse



Runners-Up: Terri Kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse, Courtney Brown - CORKTOWN - Kent State University, William Roudebush - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse, NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jaemin Park - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University



Runners-Up: Jack-Anthony Ina - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Wes Sneed - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Ellie Kelly - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Bruno Bush - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre, Anthony Trifiletti - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre, Dave Cox - RENT - Cassidy Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University



Runners-Up: LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre, ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre, BEDROOM CULTURE - Cleveland Public Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse



Runners-Up: Halle St. John - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, David Ludick - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, Karsen Guldan - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Shley Snider - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Blank Canvas Theatre



Runners-Up: Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University, Keith Carr - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse, Julia ziel - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview Heights Spotlight

Best Play

Winner: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse



Runners-Up: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University, CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chris Hrach - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Richard Morris, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse, Wes Carney - RENT - Cassidy Theatre, Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Vic DiAngelo - RENT - Cassidy Theatre



Runners-Up: Katie Rowland - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Evan Gottschalk - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Tom Marquardt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Vivien Morrison - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Anthony Ghali - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre, Karen Graves - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, Daniel Chiaberta - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Mia Tucker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse



Runners-Up: Keith Carr - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, Laura Niehaus - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, Mia Radabaugh - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Blank Canvas



Runners-Up: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre, ALL SHOOK UP - Near West, Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Rubber City Theatre



Runners-Up: Near West, The Millennial Theatre Company, Beck Center for the Arts