Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jen Justice - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
Runners-Up: Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Martin Cespedes - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre, Jailyn Sherell Harris - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jacklyn Kruyne - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
Runners-Up: Michelle Souza - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater, Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Gwen Stembridge - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Joe Turner - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Trinidad Snyder - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West, Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Fred Gloor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse
Runners-Up: Terri Kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse, Courtney Brown - CORKTOWN - Kent State University, William Roudebush - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse, NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jaemin Park - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University
Runners-Up: Jack-Anthony Ina - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Wes Sneed - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Ellie Kelly - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Bruno Bush - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre, Anthony Trifiletti - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre, Dave Cox - RENT - Cassidy Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University
Runners-Up: LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre, ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre, BEDROOM CULTURE - Cleveland Public Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse
Runners-Up: Halle St. John - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, David Ludick - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, Karsen Guldan - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Shley Snider - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Blank Canvas Theatre
Runners-Up: Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University, Keith Carr - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse, Julia ziel - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview Heights Spotlight
Best Play
Winner: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse
Runners-Up: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University, CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Chris Hrach - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Richard Morris, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse, Wes Carney - RENT - Cassidy Theatre, Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Vic DiAngelo - RENT - Cassidy Theatre
Runners-Up: Katie Rowland - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse, Evan Gottschalk - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company, Tom Marquardt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Vivien Morrison - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
Runners-Up: Anthony Ghali - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre, Karen Graves - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre, Daniel Chiaberta - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Mia Tucker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse
Runners-Up: Keith Carr - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, Laura Niehaus - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse, Mia Radabaugh - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Blank Canvas
Runners-Up: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre, ALL SHOOK UP - Near West, Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Rubber City Theatre
Runners-Up: Near West, The Millennial Theatre Company, Beck Center for the Arts