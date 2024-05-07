Ohio Contemporary Ballet Performs For Free in Cain Park This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kick off the summer season with a FREE performance by Ohio Contemporary Ballet on June 29, 2024, at Cain Park. Expect an enchanting evening of stunning dance with the Director’s Choice program featuring 21st-century choreographers alongside beautifully restaged classics. This program not only highlights the versatility and talent of our dancers but also bridges the gap between the new and the timeless, creating an unforgettable experience for all. This performance is made possible thanks to the generous support of David M. Dusek, James D. Graham, Leslie Kaufman, and Scott Cowen. As generous patrons of the arts, their dedication ensures that the community can experience the beauty of dance.



Ohio Contemporary Ballet is honored to premiere Light Rain, choreographed by Joffrey Ballet co-founder, Gerald Arpino, in 1981. This work is celebrated for blending classical ballet with modern dance, embodying the youthful energy and spirit of its dancers. The ballet, set to a captivating score that fuses Eastern and Western music, explores themes of young love through its sensual and athletic choreography. Renowned for showcasing the dancers' technical skill and emotional expression, Light Rain remains a beloved masterpiece in the ballet world, continuing to enchant audiences with its dynamic and contemporary aesthetic.



The audience favorite, Dark Matter, choreographed by Tommie-Waheed Evans returns to the stage. This mesmerizing contemporary dance work merges the emotional complexity of human existence with the vastness of the cosmos through powerful choreography and dramatic lighting. The piece enthralls audiences, exploring the universe's chaos and beauty alongside human resilience and inner turmoil, propelled by its driving pace to an original evocative sound score.



Also, on the program is Heinz Poll's Schubert Waltzes, a captivating ballet praised for its emotional range, from soaring romance to lighthearted moments. This performance will feature live accompaniment by a winner of the Cleveland Piano Competition. Schubert Waltzes stands as a testament to Heinz Poll's genius in choreographing works that resonate with audiences long after the curtain falls.



You're invited to join in at the Evans Amphitheater at Cain Park for a night that supports and celebrates the vibrancy of dance within our community. The performance is FREE. No tickets are required for entrance. Registration for tickets is encouraged to anticipate audience attendance. Gates will open at 7:00pm and seating is general admission. Entrances are located at Superior, Lee and Taylor Rd.



