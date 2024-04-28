Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Lakes Theater (GLT) concludes its 62nd season with a musical celebration of country legend Patsy Cline in Always…Patsy Cline, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, through May 19, 2024. Always…Patsy Cline was created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, licensed by the Estate of Patsy Cline, all rights reserved.

Check out production photos below!

Under the direction of Victoria Bussert, this poignant musical tribute showcases a remarkable duo making their GLT debut. Christina Rose Hall, fresh from the recent Broadway National Tour of Les Misérables, steps into the role of country superstar Patsy Cline. Meanwhile, Harmony France, a Chicago actor seasoned with two prior performances in this production, embodies Patsy's devoted friend-turned-beloved fan, Louise Segar.

The creative team for Always...Patsy Cline includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Music Director Matthew Webb and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade.* A fantastic set of local musicians will round out the artistic team, featuring Music Director Matthew Webb on keys, Alfredo Guerrieri on bass, Evan Kleve on fiddle, Trevor Matthews on guitar and Andrew Pongracz on drums.

This production's scenic design extends past the stage to the lowered thrust, where Café Table Seating is available to create another incredible, immersive experience for GLT audiences. Patrons can choose this intimate seating style for an up-close and personal experience with Patsy's story. All seating will be assigned.

Enjoy the touching true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, which started in 1961 and continued until the premature death of the renowned country star. Told through Cline's music, this humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of her unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight."

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting at Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre. The innovative "Great Room" design seamlessly merges the artist and audience experience. Guests can choose from diverse seating options like traditional seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, couches, and private boxes. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater provides exceptional access to its artists and production process during every Hanna Theatre performance. The Hanna's doors open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to witness the pre-show preparation, including stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic setups, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups - offering GLT audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the theatrical process.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of live theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

