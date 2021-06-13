Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Cleveland Orchestra's Crescendo Program 2021 Recital

Crescendo ensures that students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District have access to quality music education.

Jun. 13, 2021  

The Cleveland Orchestra has released a video of the full 2021 recital for its Crescendo Program.

Providing hands-on instrument instruction and coaching, Crescendo ensures that students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District have access to quality music education.

Students are guided by Cleveland Orchestra musicians throughout the year. Programs take place during the school year at Mound STEM Elementary School (Suzuki violin instruction), Wade Park Elementary School (trumpet & trombone instruction) and Cleveland School of the Arts (music lessons and coaching).

Watch the full recital below!

VIDEO: Watch the Cleveland Orchestra's Crescendo Program 2021 Recital
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Charlie Franklin
Charlie Franklin

Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You