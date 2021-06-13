VIDEO: Watch the Cleveland Orchestra's Crescendo Program 2021 Recital

The Cleveland Orchestra has released a video of the full 2021 recital for its Crescendo Program.

Providing hands-on instrument instruction and coaching, Crescendo ensures that students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District have access to quality music education.

Students are guided by Cleveland Orchestra musicians throughout the year. Programs take place during the school year at Mound STEM Elementary School (Suzuki violin instruction), Wade Park Elementary School (trumpet & trombone instruction) and Cleveland School of the Arts (music lessons and coaching).

Watch the full recital below!