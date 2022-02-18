VIDEO: Watch Set Build For Cleveland Playhouse's ANTIGONE

An epic tragedy reimagined. In a dystopian near-future, a war-torn nation struggles for peace and unity. The newly appointed leader Creon stands for law and order. But her niece Antigone kneels for justice. Neither will yield, and a fatal battle of wills rages. Pushed to extremes, who will bend, and who will break? A high-stakes, timeless tale, Antigone burns with contemporary relevance, as age and youth clash over the future of their country.

CPH's 2020 production of Antigone was in its second week of rehearsal when it had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Featuring Mariah Burks as Antigone and Vanessa Morosco as Creon, CPH is pleased to bring this production back to the stage for the 2021-22 season.

