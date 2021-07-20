VIDEO: Stefan Jackiw Performs Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2

What do Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal have to do with Prokofiev? Watch as violinist Stefan Jackiw describes his first encounter with Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 in this new video from the Cleveland Orchestra.

You can hear Stefan perform the piece in its entirety this weekend at Blossom Music Center.

Experience the beauty of America through an outsider's perspective - DvoÅ™Ã¡k's - thrilled by the sounds and sights of this wild new country upon his arrival. He admired the beauty of African American spirituals, and was fascinated by Native American traditions. When describing his New World symphony, he said, "I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies," yet, in the end, his Ninth is a glowing expression of both the Old World and the New.

Learn more at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2122/blossom/jul-25/.