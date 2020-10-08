The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus Concert Premieres October 15

The Cleveland Orchestra's video streaming service, Adella is available now.

The Cleveland Orchestra's video streaming service, Adella, which is named after the ensemble's founder and first general manager, Adella Prentiss Hughes, is available now via https://adella.live and coming soon to app TV services (Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Chromecast, smart TVs), smartphones, tablets, Xbox by searching for "Adella".

The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus is a new, original series of digital concerts performed at Severance Hall that music-lovers around the world will have the ability to stream on-demand across a variety of platforms through Adella.

The Cleveland Orchestra's latest innovative digital initiative is bringing live performances back to Severance Hall for the first time since March 2020 with our In Focus concert series.

On Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET, In Focus will present its premiere concert through the Adella video streaming service. Future performances throughout the 2020-21 Severance Hall season will be recorded live at Severance Hall and made available for viewing at later dates to subscribers, donors, and membership holders. (See the program information section below for a complete listing of fall concert programs, and recording and release dates.)

Adella is free to use and download, and includes several pieces of free content from the Orchestra's Archives, On A Personal Note podcast, and other performance highlights.

To view premium content, such as the Orchestra's new In Focus concert series, users will need access to Adella Premium. This service can be purchased for $34.99/month. Adella Premium is also automatically available to all Cleveland Orchestra subscribers (including Members Club, The Circle, and Frequent Fan Card holders) and donors who contribute more than $300 annually.



Login information and instructions will be sent to subscribers and donors by e-mail. Those interested in purchasing a subscription or membership can contact the Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111, e-mail boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or at clevelandorchestra.com.

PERFORMER HIGHLIGHTS Three consecutive recording weeks in October feature Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, with guest conductors Bernard Labadie and John Adams leading the Orchestra for two concert recording weeks in November and December. Guest soloists include renowned pianists Yefim Bronfman, Emanuel Ax, Jan Lisiecki, and Víkingur Ólafsson (making his Cleveland Orchestra debut), as well as a solo performance by Cleveland Orchestra associate concertmaster Jung-Min Amy Lee. A complete listing of concert program details can be found below.

In Focus concert programs were curated to showcase the intimate and transparent chamber music qualities of The Cleveland Orchestra. Musical selections include works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. The series also features The Cleveland Orchestra premiere of George Walker's Antifonys (for string orchestra), Schnittke's Concerto for Piano and Strings (performed for the first time by Yefim Bronfman), Bartók's Divertimento for Strings, and John Adams's Shaker Loops (for string orchestra). A complete listing of concert program details can be found below.

Adella Premium also includes exclusive recordings of chamber performances recorded this summer at Severance Hall. These include selections from George Walker's Lyric for Strings, Villa-Lobos's Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 featuring soprano Joélle Harvey, Steve Reich's Nagoya Marimbas, Arvo Pärt's Spiegel im Spiegel, and Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat major for Strings. Each program includes bonus extras, such as never-before-seen interviews with Cleveland Orchestra musicians and guest artists.

After the premiere broadcast dates, The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus concerts can be viewed on-demand for three months.

Audience members who watch In Focus concerts on the premiere date and time are encouraged to join a live conversation about the music on The Cleveland Orchestra's social media channels: facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter @CleveOrchestra, instagram @cleveorch.

Each In Focus concert will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that provides insight into the performances from the artists themselves, including interviews with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, Orchestra musicians, as well as guest conductors and artists.

A companion Broadcast Guide publication will be available for digital guests, offering insight and information about the concerts, artists, and Orchestra. This publication will be accessible online at clevelandorchestra.com. A digital program book, with notes and other information is also available on your phone via Stageview; text "TCO" to 216-238-0883 to read.

Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, The Cleveland Orchestra has adapted its fall 2020-21 concert programs. In close consultation with the Cleveland Clinic, the Orchestra has worked to keep the safety and health of musicians, staff, and guests a priority. Precautions and guidelines at Severance Hall include requiring staff to wear masks at all times, completing a health questionnaire before entering the building, temperature assessments, practicing social distancing, restricting concerts to one hour with no intermission, using a smaller orchestra with no/limited brass and woodwind players, excluding large-scale choral performances, requiring non-wind/brass musicians wear masks, utilizing plexiglass barriers around wind/brass instruments, and performing socially distanced.

