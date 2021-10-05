Rock Band KANSAS Comes to KeyBank State Theatre with Point of No Return Anniversary Tour

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be wrapping-up their popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour in the United States with one final leg during the winter and spring of 2022.

Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety. The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and will include selections from the band's latest studio album The Absence of Presence.

Tickets and KANSAS Premium Seat & Merchandise Packages for most newly announced Point of Know Return tour dates go on sale Friday, October 8, 2021. Point of Know Return dates rescheduled from 2020 are already on sale. Ticket information can be found at www.kansasband.com.

The KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour premiered September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, GA. Earlier legs of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour have been commemorated with the live album release Point of Know Return Live & Beyond. The live album was released May 28, 2021 by Inside Out Music. Point of Know Return Live & Beyond is available here: https://kansas.lnk.to/PointofKnowReturn-LiveBeyond.

In 1977, KANSAS followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Dust in the Wind," along with fan favorites such as "Portrait (He Knew)," "Closet Chronicles," and "Paradox," Point of Know Return became the band's greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard's Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

"We were in the final legs of the latest Point of Know Return Tour in the United States and Europe when COVID halted touring around the world," commented KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. "With so many Point of Know Return dates needing to be rescheduled from 2020 into 2021 and 2022, it made sense to extend the tour into more cities in the United States during that time period. When it is all said and done, this tour will have spanned nearly 150 dates and a live album. Next, we look toward KANSAS's 50th Anniversary!"

Throughout the tour, live shows not only culminate with the album Point of Know Return performed in its entirety, but KANSAS also performs classic hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites. In some cases, the band even puts a new spin on a KANSAS classic. The tour will also include select songs from the band's critically acclaimed 2020 studio album The Absence of Presence. The KANSAS musical event has songs for every type of KANSAS fan.

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the band's documentary film KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere is currently being broadcast on AXSTV. KANSAS has released 16 studio albums, including its most recent releases The Prelude Implicit (2016) and The Absence of Presence (2020). With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to 'carry on;' performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.