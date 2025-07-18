Review: KIMBERY AKIMBO at Connor Palace--Key Bank Broadway Series

Offerings of the musical theater cover a vast array of topics. There is the tale of the young prince who wants to find his “Corner of the sky” (PIPPIN), the flower girl who wants to be a lady (MY FAIR LADY), and the dairy man who has a life ruled by tradition (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF).



Then there is KIMBERLY AKIMBO, now on stage at the Palace Theatre as part of the Broadway series, in which the title character suffers from a rare, fatal disorder that also causes accelerated aging.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO is a 2021 Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and book by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanie Tesori.



The show's premiere production opened Off-Broadway on December 8, 2021. It moved to Broadway on November 9, 2022. Though it opened to mixed reviews it won five Tony Awards.



The reviews stated that, “While some will find the show deeply moving and funny, others feel it falls flat with generic songs.” “KIMBERLY AKIMBO is a show that elicits strong opinions, with many praising its unique concept, strong performances, and heartwarming message, while others will find issues with its pacing, music, and uneven tone.” And, “It seems to be a show that resonates deeply with some audiences while leaving others feeling underwhelmed.”



The story starts at an ice-skating rink in Bergen County, New Jersey.



We are quickly introduced to Kimberly Leveco (Carolee Carmello), an obviously lonely “teenage girl” who has a disease which causes her to age four and a half times as fast as normal, thus trapping her inside the physical body of an elderly woman.



We also meet Seth (Miguel Gil), an employee of the rink, a tuba player, and a quirky outsider. Also present are Delia (Grace Capeless), Martin (Darron Hayes), Teresa (Skye Alyssa Friedman) and Aaron (Piece Wheeler) a quartet of high schoolers who are members of their school’s show choir, but seem like fringe members of the general school society, who cling to each other for security.



Further into the tale we meet Kim’s alcoholic father (Jim Hogan), her neurotic pregnant mother (Laura Woyasz) who has numerous imagined real physical and psychological illnesses, and her delinquent Aunt Debra (Emily Koch), a schemer who is always just one step ahead of the law.



Kimberly not only has to handle her being the new kid in town with no friends and her illness, but navigate the world of her neurotic mother, drunkard father and felony-prone aunt. In spite of it all, she is determined “to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.”



She is befriended by Seth, and her life changes for the better. In what might be identified as a book weakness, the reason for his attraction to her is not revealed, as are many other actions and character traits in the story, but, this is a fantasy musical tale, so we just accept the issues as author’s license.



Of course, problems develop. Aunt Debra talks the teens into joining her in stealing checks from the Postal Service, altering and cashing them. Dad promises to stop drinking and doesn’t. Mom develops yet another illness. Kim tells Seth about her illness as part of a class Biology assignment. Her illness catches up to Kim and she is hospitalized and it looks like she will never get to find happiness before she ages out. An affair between mom and the next-door neighbor is revealed.



Kim and Seth steal the family car and the money fleeced from the check kiting and go off in search of happiness but are thwarted by a hippo and other animals. (Yep, that really happens!)



The touring company cast is excellent.



Miguel Gil is adorably charming and geek-right. Emily Koch has the right “mafia-light” touch. Laura Woyasz is correctly neurotic. Jim Hogan switches moods and personas with ease. The quartet sings well and develops clear characters.



Though Carolee Carmello develops a clear character and sings well it might be wonderful, since she is definitely not a teenager, and displays bodily movments of the age of a mature women, if a younger actress would be more appropriate in the role.



The set is rather skimpy. The music is well performed. The sound system is poor.



With its small cast, easily performed music, and need for little scenery, don’t be surprised to see this script, after it is released for amateur productions, to see it being staged by numerous little and community theatres.



CAPSULE JUDGEMENT: The script will never be compared other teen-centered musicals such as WEST SIDE STORY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN or even HAIRSPRAY, but the story is interesting, the touring-show is well performed and all-in-all, it makes for a pleasing evening of theater.



Tickets for the show which runs through Sunday, August 3, 2025, are still available for all performances and can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.