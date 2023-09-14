Playhouse Square Welcomes The City Club of Cleveland As Newest Resident Company

The City Club joins existing resident companies Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, and more.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

On Friday, September 15, The City Club of Cleveland will present its first forum, a conversation between Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, as the newest resident company of Playhouse Square. The City Club joins existing resident companies Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.
 

"The City Club of Cleveland has paved the way for free speech forums not only in Northeast Ohio but nationwide, as well," said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. "We are thrilled to welcome this venerable institution as a resident company, and we look forward to their exceptional programming which will bring vibrant debates and discussions among the nation's top changemakers and residents to the Playhouse Square District."
 

"Joining in partnership with Playhouse Square as a resident company brings us opportunities to connect with new and larger audiences. Our street-level location makes us more visible and accessible. When it comes to our mission, we can't create conversations of consequence that help democracy thrive unless we're truly inclusive. Being part of Playhouse Square makes that all more possible," said City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop.
 

More information about The City Club of Cleveland is available at cityclub.org.



