Photo Flash: Cleveland Public Theatre Presents AND THEN WE MET...

Cleveland Public Theatre presents Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's مسرح كليفلاند العربي world premiere production وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... onstage February 13 through 16, 2020.

Four strangers from remarkably different backgrounds come together and their lives are changed. وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... celebrates the power of overcoming prejudice and the struggle to balance responsibilities to family, country, religion, and to ourselves. Performing their own personal stories, Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is a Cleveland Public Theatre program created by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities. The ensemble of artists is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures and a curiosity and passion for theatre. This play is bilingual, presented in English and Arabic with subtitles.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan: "The response following last season's launch of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi was extraordinary. Ensemble members performed their own personal stories of home, heritage, and culture to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences. This season's production explores our responsibility to our community, our family, those we love and to ourselves. Following the four performances onsite at CPT, we will tour to the Arab American National Museum. The advisory committee and ensemble work with such heart. Inclusivity and connection are at the core of this work - and the Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble and committee are bravely sharing their stories to create critical change within our community."

According to Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي ensemble and advisory committee member, and CPT Board Member Omar Kurdi: Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is important because it provides me and members of my community with a platform to be represented properly. Not only do we get to perform our stories, but we get to bridge cultural gaps and change perceptions. Masrah's 2020 production وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... is a show that digs deeper in our stories and culture. I am thrilled for the Cleveland community to get to know us more through this production.

The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Faye Hargate - Line Producer; Marissa Green - Stage Manager; Hussein Ghareeb - Scenic Designer; Alison Garrigan - Costume Designer; Jeremy Paul - Lighting Designer; and Nisrine Khazaal - Board Operator / Translation Consultant

The ensemble includes Abbas Alhilali, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Amro Handousa, Ahmed Kadous, Shirien Muntaser, Haneen Yehya, Ahlem Zaaeed with writing contributions by Hana El Badawi and Omar Kurdi.

The advisory committee includes Jamila Alhaib, Abbas Alhilali, Prof. Alia Almashni, Pierre Bejjani, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hon. Joe Cimperman, Irene Farah, Dr. Michel Farah, Hussein Ghareeb, Prof. Ahmad Hamo, Dr. Wael Khoury, Alma Khoury Korkor, Abdelghani Kitab, George Koussa, Omar Kurdi, Rebecca Mayhew, Dr. Widad Mousa, Shirien Muntaser, Dr. Abed el-Rahman Tayyara, Ruth Tracy, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, Nazek El Halabi Yehya, and Isam Zaiem.

وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... will take place Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16, 2020. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, doors open at 6:45pm and the show begins promptly at 7:30pm. On Sunday, doors open at 2:15pm, and the show begins promptly at 3:00pm. The event takes place at Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, located in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner

Issam Boudiab, Ebaa Boudiab, & Ahmed Kadous. Photo by Steve Wagner

Raymond Bobgan, Issam Boudiab, & Ahmed Kadous. Photo by Steve Wagner

Ensemble members

Ensemble members

Issam Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Ahmed Kadous, Ebaa Boudiab, Ahlem Zaaeed, Haneen Yehya, & Jamal Julia Boudiab

Abbas Alhilali & Ensemble members

Ahmed Kadous, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, & Ahlem Zaaeed

Haneen Yehya & Ahmed Kadous





