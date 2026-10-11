POE IS DEAD: A NEW MUSICAL To Receive Workshop With Starcatcher Theater

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Starcatcher Theater prepares for their final show of our inaugural season - a workshop production titled, Poe Is Dead: A New Musical features a book by Adam Hoffman with music and lyrics by Jacob Bremkamp.

Poe Is Dead follows the story of Ginny, Edgar Allan Poe's barmaid and muse, as she reclaims her voice and processes her grief. Through the infamously macabre stories of Poe, we see how influential Ginny was to Poe, and in return, how influential he was in her stories.

With direction by Starcatcher Theater's artistic director, Ryan Leflar, and musical direction by Olivia Tassone, Poe Is Dead is the perfect show to gear up for Halloween the following weekend!

Director, Ryan Leflar, says, 'I felt fortunate to see this show in its first ever sing through at CSU many years ago. Since then, Jacob and Adam have worked tirelessly creating a through line, fine tuning music, and building the world around the show. It feels like such a natural ending to our inaugural season and right before Halloween as well! What could be better?'

Poe Is Dead: A New Musical is happening in a workshop production running from October 23-25 at Starcatcher Theater. In-person and livestream tickets can be found on starcatchertheater.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 07 Hrs 06 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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