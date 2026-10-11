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POE IS DEAD: A NEW MUSICAL To Receive Workshop With Starcatcher Theater

The workshop performances will run October 23-25.

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POE IS DEAD: A NEW MUSICAL To Receive Workshop With Starcatcher Theater

Starcatcher Theater prepares for their final show of our inaugural season - a workshop production titled, Poe Is Dead: A New Musical features a book by Adam Hoffman with music and lyrics by Jacob Bremkamp.

Poe Is Dead follows the story of Ginny, Edgar Allan Poe's barmaid and muse, as she reclaims her voice and processes her grief. Through the infamously macabre stories of Poe, we see how influential Ginny was to Poe, and in return, how influential he was in her stories.

With direction by Starcatcher Theater's artistic director, Ryan Leflar, and musical direction by Olivia Tassone, Poe Is Dead is the perfect show to gear up for Halloween the following weekend!

Director, Ryan Leflar, says, 'I felt fortunate to see this show in its first ever sing through at CSU many years ago. Since then, Jacob and Adam have worked tirelessly creating a through line, fine tuning music, and building the world around the show. It feels like such a natural ending to our inaugural season and right before Halloween as well! What could be better?'

Poe Is Dead: A New Musical is happening in a workshop production running from October 23-25 at Starcatcher Theater. In-person and livestream tickets can be found on starcatchertheater.com

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