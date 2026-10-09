Previews: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT)
ACT Brings Campy Dracula to Toledo
Dracula is coming to Toledo for Halloween and he’s bringing campy fun as Actors Collaborative Toledo-ACT presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors October 16-18, 2026 at Toledo Center for Live Arts.
So much has happened to Dracula as of late. He’s come out of the closet, he’s modern, and knows how to hit that dramatic pose on cue. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, this 90 minute parody of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a non-stop feast of of satire and clever wordplay. The play follows vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing as she hunts down sexy Dracula as Mina is struck down with a mysterious blood disease.
In speaking of his vision for the show, director John Duvall states, “If you are familiar with the show, obviously it tells the story of Dracula , but in a completely different way that turns everything on it’s ear. There is a lot of gender bending. Characters like Lucy, who’s is known to be flighty, and Nina is the strong one, it’s reversed. We’ve taken it a step further with making sure it’s so celebratory for our queer family”.
One of the steps taken for inclusion is the casting of Thea Grabiec as Dracula. A staple in the theater and LGBTQ+ communities, Grabiec will blend both for this performance. Grabiec is well known as “Justin Case”, performing for countless times in prides and other venues. Well respected in the theater community, she has graced numerous stages in the area.
“When John first shared his vision with me I knew I wanted to have more queer gender bending inclusivity in the area. With the tough political climate we just want to remind people that we’re still here, and we’re still making art. Gabiec continues, “I wanted to play the role, but wasn’t entirely sure how I was going to process it. I’ve been doing theater since I was little and drag for 16 years. I’ve never blended those two worlds , so for me it’s all about embracing Thea and Justin, putting them together in one spot for the first time. Putting these two alter egos onto a stage I believe with help the younger queer community. They will see that they can do other things with drag, or they can do bigger things than they realize”.
With this being his first comedy since moving back to Toledo, director Duvall is finding inspiration in the script, director Duvall just hopes to give you an enjoyable evening of theatre. “We just need to laugh. We need to come together , celebrate each other and just laugh.”
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
By Gordon Greenberg and Seven Rosen
Toeldo Center for Live Arts
Robert Bell Studio
4747 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo Ohio
Tickets: Act109.org
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