Previews: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL NATIONAL TOUR at Broadway In Toledo

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The Queen of the Night is launching her tour in the glass city!

Broadway in Toledo will open its 2026–27 season with the North American tour of The Bodyguard, arriving at the Stranahan Theatre October 15–18, 2026. Directed by Samantha Saltzman, this all-new, reimagined production begins its national tour in the Glass City, giving Toledo audiences an exclusive first look at the production before it heads across North America.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard tells the story of superstar Rachel Marron, who suddenly finds herself in need of protection from a stalker. Former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer is hired to keep her safe, but as the danger surrounding Rachel escalates, an unexpected romance begins to develop between the two.

The musical features some of Houston’s most beloved songs, including “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” “Queen of the Night,” and the iconic “I Will Always Love You.”

Featured in this production are Brooke Bailey as Rachel Marron, Jonathan Blansfield as Frank Farmer, Erica Burkett as Rachel Marron—Alternate, Andrea Simpson as Nicki Marron, Keyshawn Brian Steele as Tony Scibelli, Anthony S. Goolsby as Bill Delaney, Ethan Hall as the Stalker, Riki Stevens as Sy Spector, Carmelo Kelly as Fletcher, and Shiloh Prendergast as Fletcher.

Brook Bailey in rehearsal as Rachel Marron in the North American tour of The Bodyguard

Photo by Amber Wilkes​​​​

The Bodyguard features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, with choreography by Jim Clooney. Darryl Archibald serves as music supervisor and provides additional orchestration. The creative team also includes scenic designer Christine Peters, lighting designer Craig Stelzenmuller, sound designer Joshua D. Reid, Costume Designer Whitney Locher, and hair and wig designer Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.

The production team includes Production Stage Manager Nate Coffey and Company Manager Joanne Holderman.

With a beloved score, a romantic thriller at its center, and a new production ready to hit the road, The Bodyguard offers Toledo audiences the opportunity to see the North American tour begin right here in the Glass City.

The cast of the North American tour of The Bodyguard Musical in rehearsal

Photo by Amber Wilkes

The Bodyguard runs October 15–18, 2026, at the Stranahan Theatre.

Tickets are available through Broadway in Toledo and the Stranahan Theater. Group ticket savings are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting Grous@ATGuild.org.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 15, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2026 — 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 18, 2026 — 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 32 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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