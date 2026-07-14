MY DEAR AUNT FLOW to Return at Starcatcher Theater With Period Product Drive

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My Dear Aunt Flow: A Play About Periods is being revised at Starcatcher Theater in Akron, OH. Original concept playwright, Kelly Harper, aims to normalize and talk about living life as a menstruator. Through personal stories, interviews, and detailed research, Harper challenged the actors and the audience to think about how menstruation and reproductive health impacts their life and the lives of people globally. The original work was in production at Kent State University in 2020 when COVID shut the world down. New director and multi-disciplinary artist, Jasmine Renee, has been working closely with the new cast to bring new stories to life while bringing the original work into 2026. Show dates August 7th - 7:00pm; August 8th - 7:00pm; and August 9th - 2:30pm.

My Dear Aunt Flow is not simply a play, but a call to activism. The producing company, Starcatcher Theater, will be hosting a 'Period Product Drive' at each performance to donate resources to a local shelter. In conjunction with Starcatcher's mission of accessibility and affordability, each performance will have an ASL interpreting team. Ticket sales for this production are divided evenly amongst the actors and production team. Adopt an actor, raffle basket donations, and advertisements can be purchased through Starcatcher Theater's website. If you would like to find out more about the project, follow @starcatchertheater on instagram.

My Dear Aunt Flow is directed and co-devised by Jasmine Renee, with Ryan Leflar serving as artistic director. The original concept was created by playwright Kelly Harper, and Joey Albanese serves as ASL Chair. The cast features Chloe Misorski, Alasha Dunn, Kayce Kvacek, Abby Shoenfelt, Rosie Bresson, Bri Clark, Maddy Cox, Mykaela Euton, and Christian Alexander Erickson.

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