Ohio Theatre Welcomes the SECRETS & ILLUSIONS of Ivan Amodei

Illusionist and Winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us, Ivan Amodei will appear at the Ohio Theatre on October 20, 2019 with his brand-new stage show SECRETS & ILLUSIONS. With the Boston Globe hailing him "Brilliant & Enthralling," Penn & Teller de­scribing it as "Gorgeous all the way through," and Hollywood Today stating, "He's the most exciting illusionist we've ever seen."

"I'm excited about this new show. It's unlike any other magic show you ever have seen. It's filled with brain-games, puzzles, tons of audience participation, story­telling, comedy, and accompanied by a concert violinist throughout the 2-hour rollercoaster ride," states Ivan Amodei. No two shows are ever alike because of the audience determines all the outcomes and direction they want it to go. It also has something magic is missing, which is the human connection with the illusions.

Set on the dark and deserted streets of Paris, you'll enter the legendary Louvre Museum, where an enchanting musical muse escorts you through galleries, while Ivan uncovers life's greatest mysteries deep inside the priceless works of art, one dazzling illusion at a time.

"What I especially love about this show are the uplifting messages about hu­manity and life throughout each piece," stated Ivan. As one guest said, "What a brilliant and uplifting night of illusions we experienced last night. Ivan Amodei drew us under his "spell" and touched our souls with his stories of destiny, cour­age, love, and the meaning of life."

You'll witness a game of Russian Roulette with a 12" Bowie hunting knife and a guest having to face their greatest fear. You'll see a person track down love in the most unexpected place, discover how the Laws of Attraction helps an audi­ence member make the right choices in life and witness Ivan TIME stop for the entire audience. This show will ultimately shock and inspire you to discover your destiny.

"The goal of a beautifully performed illusion should not just fool, but leave a permanent memory on your soul." - Ivan Amodei

Visit www.ivanamodei.com for more information.

Tickets for the October 20, 2019 performance are on sale now and available at www.playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000.





